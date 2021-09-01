About the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 21 locations serving central Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Facilities include our Nashville VA Medical Center and Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro. We also have 19 community-based outpatient clinics in Bowling Green and Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Dover, Clarksville, Chattanooga, Arnold Air Force Base, Cookeville, McMinnville, Harriman, Columbia, Athens, Nashville, Gallatin, and Murfreesboro, Tennessee. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Tennessee Valley health services page.

The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA MidSouth Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 9 (VISN 9), which includes medical centers and clinics in Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, and Virginia.

Learn more about VISN 9

Research and development

At Nashville VA Medical Center and Alvin C. York VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We conduct more than 150 active research studies. Major research areas include:

Health services

Rehabilitation

Autoimmune disorders

Cardiology

Diabetes

Dermatology

Genetic medicine

Hematology

Hypertension

Infectious disease

Nephrology

Neurology

Oncology

Pathology

Pharmacology

Surgery

Teaching and learning

Our Nashville VA Medical Center and Alvin C. York VA Medical Center are teaching hospitals that provide a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Each year, we fund more than 895 medical residency slots and nearly a dozen dental residency slots. We provide training to more than 772 nursing and associated health trainees each year. We offer associated health training in fields such as nursing, psychology, audiology, social work, dietetics, pharmacy, dental health administration, nuclear medicine, pastoral education, physician assistants, radiology, respiratory care, laboratory, and health information management.

We maintain primary affiliations with 2 local institutions. The Nashville VA Medical Center is affiliated with the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, with residency programs in all major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. The Alvin C. York VA Medical Center is affiliated with Meharry Medical College, with residency programs in oral surgery, psychiatry, general internal medicine, occupational medicine, preventive medicine, geriatric medicine, and family practice.

Our other academic affiliates include:

Abbott Northwestern

American Baptist College

Auburn University

Austin Peay State University

Aquinas Junior College

Belmont University

Columbia State Community College

Florida State University

Georgia State University

Hopkinsville Community College

Mercer University

Memphis State University

Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia

Middle Tennessee State University

Nashville State Technical Institute

Samford University

Tennessee State University

Trevecca College

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Volunteer State Community College

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Our hospital in Murfreesboro is named for Alvin C. York, who was born and raised near Pall Mall, Tennessee. York was one of our most decorated soldiers of World War I and received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest decoration for valor. The highest grossing film of 1941, “Sergeant York,” is about his heroic service during World War I.

Our hospitals have 238 beds.

More coming soon!

Accreditations and Achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

More coming soon!

The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!