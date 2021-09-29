Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.
Our vision
Coming Soon!
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 21 locations serving central Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Facilities include our Nashville VA Medical Center and Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro. We also have 19 community-based outpatient clinics in Bowling Green and Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Dover, Clarksville, Chattanooga, Arnold Air Force Base, Cookeville, McMinnville, Harriman, Columbia, Athens, Nashville, Gallatin, and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.