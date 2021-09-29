Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

Nondenominational chapels are available in the Nashville VA Medical Center or Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 615-873-6983 (Nashville campus) 615-225-6910 (Alvin C. York campus)

Nondenominational Chapel

Nashville VA Medical Center

Building 8

Ground floor

Map of Nashville VA Medical Center campus

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center

First floor

Map of Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center campus

Worship services