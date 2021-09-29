Chaplain services
VA Tennessee Valley health care's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Chaplain services
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
Nondenominational chapels are available in the Nashville VA Medical Center or Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 615-873-6983 (Nashville campus) 615-225-6910 (Alvin C. York campus)
Nondenominational Chapel
Nashville VA Medical Center
Building 8
Ground floor
Map of Nashville VA Medical Center campus
Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center
First floor
Map of Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center campus
Worship services
- Nashville VA Medical Center: Protestant services are held weekly in the chapel Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. CT and Catholic Services at 6:00 p.m. CT Sunday evenings
- Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center: Protestant services are held weekly Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. CT and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. CT and are broadcast via CCTV to patient rooms