Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Tennessee Valley health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Tennessee Valley health care.

Mailing address

Nashville VA Medical Center

1310 24th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Main phone numbers

Local: 615-327-4751 (Nashville VA Medical Center) or 615-867-6000 (Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center)

Toll-free: 800-228-4973

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711