Vietnam Veteran Commemoration and Resource Fair

Join us on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, to honor and remember those who served in the Vietnam War.

When
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT
Where

2501 McGavock Pike

Nashville , TN

Cost
Free

Join us on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, to honor and remember those who served in the Vietnam War. This celebration is a drive-thru event and will be held at the Nashville Vet Center, 2501 McGavock Pike Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37124, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Veterans can enroll in VA health care, learn about VA benefits and programs, and earn free swag bags.

