Vietnam Veteran Commemoration and Resource Fair
Join us on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, to honor and remember those who served in the Vietnam War.
- When
-
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
2501 McGavock Pike
Nashville , TN
- Cost
- Free
Join us on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, to honor and remember those who served in the Vietnam War. This celebration is a drive-thru event and will be held at the Nashville Vet Center, 2501 McGavock Pike Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37124, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Veterans can enroll in VA health care, learn about VA benefits and programs, and earn free swag bags.