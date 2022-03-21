Vietnam Veteran Commemoration and Resource Fair

Join us on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, to honor and remember those who served in the Vietnam War. This celebration is a drive-thru event and will be held at the Nashville Vet Center, 2501 McGavock Pike Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37124, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Veterans can enroll in VA health care, learn about VA benefits and programs, and earn free swag bags.