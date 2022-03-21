 Skip to Content

Women Veteran Baby Shower

The Women's Health Program is accepting donations for its annual Women Veteran Baby Shower.

When
Friday, May 13, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Where

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Building 107, Room G12

Cost
Free

The Women's Health Program at TVHS is hosting its annual Women Veteran Baby Shower. This event is only open to enrolled and expecting women Veterans. New and unused baby items can be donated through April 29. Items that can be donated include baby seats, car seats, cribs, diapers, wipes, toys, gift cards, and more. To make a donation, call 615-873-6978 or 615-225-6497. 

