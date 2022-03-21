Women Veteran Baby Shower
The Women's Health Program is accepting donations for its annual Women Veteran Baby Shower.
- When
-
Friday, May 13, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Building 107, Room G12
- Cost
- Free
The Women's Health Program at TVHS is hosting its annual Women Veteran Baby Shower. This event is only open to enrolled and expecting women Veterans. New and unused baby items can be donated through April 29. Items that can be donated include baby seats, car seats, cribs, diapers, wipes, toys, gift cards, and more. To make a donation, call 615-873-6978 or 615-225-6497.