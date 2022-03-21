Military Sexual Trauma Outreach
In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, TVHS is hosting a virtual presentation on military sexual trauma.
- When
-
Friday, Apr 8, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
The event will be held on Webex, and attendees should RSVP by Friday, April 1 at pctc.vbanas@va.gov to receive the meeting invite. Invitations will be sent out three days prior to the event. Please include your full name in the RSVP.
