Virtual Veteran Town Hall
Join us for a virtual Veteran Town Hall!
- When
-
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
The meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams, a virtual platform. To join the meeting, click the link provided. We recommend joining the meeting 10 minutes before the meeting starts. Alternatively, you can call in at 1-872-701-0185 and enter access code 448 542 110#.
Join us for a virtual Veteran Town Hall Wednesday, April 13 at 5 p.m. CT on Microsoft Teams. Hear from our leadership team and get the latest updates about our Caregiver Support Program, Women's Health baby shower, COVID-19 policies, and more!
If you have any questions, send them to TVHPublicAffairs@va.gov.