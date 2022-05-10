Nurse Hiring Fair - Murfreesboro
Interview and leave with a job on the same day!
- When
-
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Building 107, Auditorium
- Cost
- Free
The hiring fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants interested in working at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro.
Applicants will be interviewed on-the-spot and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process. Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants.
Applicants must bring the following items to be considered:
- Resume
- Application (10-2850a) for RNs
- Application (10-2850c) for nursing assistants
- Copy of ACLS/BLS (for RNs)
- Copy of transcripts (unofficial)
- Copy of all licenses/registrations
- Copy of any certifications
- 2 forms of identification (one must be a valid driver's license)
- Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306)
- Nurse Salary Questionnaire (for RNs only)
- 3 References (1 supervisory reference and 2 professional references that can speak to their clinical skills)
Individuals unable to attend can submit their application package to TVHS-Careers@va.gov.