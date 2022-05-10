Nurse Hiring Fair - Murfreesboro

The hiring fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants interested in working at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro.

Applicants will be interviewed on-the-spot and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process. Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants.

Applicants must bring the following items to be considered:

Individuals unable to attend can submit their application package to TVHS-Careers@va.gov.