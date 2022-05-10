Nurse Hiring Fair - Nashville
Interview and leave with a career the same day!
- When
-
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
Multipurpose room (first floor, room B-104)
- Cost
- Free
This hiring fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
Applicants will be interviewed on-the-spot and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process. Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants.
Applicants must bring the following items to be considered:
- Resume
- Application (10-2850a) for RNs
- Application (10-2850c) for nursing assistants
- Copy of ACLS/BLS (for RNs)
- Copy of transcripts (unofficial)
- Copy of all licenses/registrations
- Copy of any certifications
- 2 forms of identification (one must be a valid driver's license)
- Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306)
- Nurse Salary Questionnaire (for RNs only)
- 3 References (1 supervisory reference and 2 professional references that can speak to their clinical skills)
Individuals unable to attend can submit their application package to TVHS-Careers@va.gov.