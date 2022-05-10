Nurse Hiring Fair - Nashville

This hiring fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.

Applicants will be interviewed on-the-spot and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process. Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants.

Applicants must bring the following items to be considered:

Individuals unable to attend can submit their application package to TVHS-Careers@va.gov.