Murfreesboro Nurse Hiring Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hosting an on-site hiring fair August 25 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Murfreesboro campus.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hosting an on-site hiring fair August 25 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Murfreesboro campus.

The hiring fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified RN applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.

This is a walk-in event, so registration is not required.

Applicants will learn about job openings at TVHS, be interviewed on-the-spot, and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process. The process should take no longer than one hour.

Alvin C. York VA (Murfreesboro) Interviews

August 25, 2022 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

3400 Lebanon Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Interviews will be inside the media center (building 2, room 105c). Click here for map.

Applicants must bring the following items to be considered. If you don't have access to a printer, email these documents (PDFs only, no word documents or images) to TVHS-Careers@va.gov and TVHNurseRecruiters@va.gov:

Individuals unable to attend can submit their application package to TVHS-Careers@va.gov.