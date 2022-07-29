Nashville Nurse Hiring Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hosting an on-site hiring fair September 8 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Nashville campus.

The hiring fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified RN applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.

This is a walk-in event, so registration is not required.

Applicants will learn about job openings at TVHS, be interviewed, and may receive a job offer on-the-spot. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process. The process should take no longer than one hour.

Nashville VA Interviews

Sept. 8, 2022 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1310 24th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212

Interviews will be inside the multipurpose room (first floor, room B-104; near the Chapel). Click here for map.

Applicants must bring the following items to be considered. If you don't have access to a printer, email these documents (PDFs only, no word documents or images) to TVHS-Careers@va.gov and TVHNurseRecruiters@va.gov:

Individuals unable to attend can submit their application package to TVHS-Careers@va.gov.