Nashville Nurse Hiring Fair
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hosting an on-site hiring fair September 8 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Nashville campus.
When:
Thu. Sep 8, 2022, 8:00 am – 9:00 am CT
Where:
Multipurpose Room - First Floor, Room B104; near the chapel
Cost:
Free
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hosting an on-site hiring fair September 8 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at its Nashville campus.
The hiring fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified RN applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
This is a walk-in event, so registration is not required.
Applicants will learn about job openings at TVHS, be interviewed, and may receive a job offer on-the-spot. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process. The process should take no longer than one hour.
Nashville VA Interviews
Sept. 8, 2022 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
1310 24th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212
Interviews will be inside the multipurpose room (first floor, room B-104; near the Chapel). Click here for map.
Applicants must bring the following items to be considered. If you don't have access to a printer, email these documents (PDFs only, no word documents or images) to TVHS-Careers@va.gov and TVHNurseRecruiters@va.gov:
- Resume
- Application (10-2850a) for RNs
- Application (10-2850c) for nursing assistants
- Copy of ACLS/BLS (for RNs)
- Copy of any certifications
- 2 forms of identification (one must be a valid driver's license)
- Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306)
- Nurse Salary Questionnaire (for RNs only)
- 3 References (1 supervisory reference and 2 professional references that can speak to their clinical skills)
Individuals unable to attend can submit their application package to TVHS-Careers@va.gov.See more events