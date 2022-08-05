 Skip to Content
Mental Health Summit - Day 2

VISN 9 is hosting its annual mental health summit September 20 - 21 to discuss the importance of mental wellness and available resources. 

When:

Wed. Sep 21, 2022, 11:30 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

The Mid-South Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 9) is hosting its annual mental health summit September 20 - 21 to discuss the importance of mental wellness and available resources. 

The two-day seminar will be held virtually on Webex and is open to all Veterans and VA staff. The first day spans from 8 - 11:30 a.m. CT and day two is from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. CT. 

