Mental Health Summit - Day 2

VISN 9 is hosting its annual mental health summit September 20 - 21 to discuss the importance of mental wellness and available resources.

The Mid-South Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 9) is hosting its annual mental health summit September 20 - 21 to discuss the importance of mental wellness and available resources.



The two-day seminar will be held virtually on Webex and is open to all Veterans and VA staff. The first day spans from 8 - 11:30 a.m. CT and day two is from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. CT.