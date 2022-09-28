Couples Workshop

Build your communication and teamwork skills to help strengthen your relationship.

When: Sat. Nov 5, 2022, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm CT Where: Rutherford County Veterans Community Center 439 Rice Street Murfreesboro , TN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Register Contact 615-225-6335 or 629-259-1070 or email katie.ambrosia@va.gov to register for the class.

We're hosting an in-person Couples Workshop November 5 at the Rutherford County Veterans Community Center.

This workshop is free and open to Veterans and their partner who have been together more than 6 months. You'll learn how to improve communication skills and work as a team. Please make childcare arrangements if you're registered to attend.

Contact 615-225-6335 or 629-259-1070 or email katie.ambrosia@va.gov to register for the class.

If you're in a domestic violence relationship, please contact 1-800-799-7233.