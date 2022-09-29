Virtual Veteran Town Hall

Join us for the latest news and updates

Join us Wednesday, October 26 for the latest news and updates from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. Our team will discuss health care services and programs available to you. Representatives from Veterans Benefits Administration will be present if you have disability rating or benefits questions.

Submit your questions ahead of time by clicking here.

This town hall will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams. We encourage you to join from a smartphone or computer so you can follow the presentation. You may dial-in to the meeting at 1-872-701-0185 and enter access code 855 636 039#.