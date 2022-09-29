Virtual Veteran Town Hall
Join us for the latest news and updates
When:
Wed. Oct 26, 2022, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join us Wednesday, October 26 for the latest news and updates from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. Our team will discuss health care services and programs available to you. Representatives from Veterans Benefits Administration will be present if you have disability rating or benefits questions.
Submit your questions ahead of time by clicking here.
This town hall will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams. We encourage you to join from a smartphone or computer so you can follow the presentation. You may dial-in to the meeting at 1-872-701-0185 and enter access code 855 636 039#.See more events