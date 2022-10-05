Rutherford County Trunk or Treat

Join our TVHS police officers at the annual trunk or treat on October 25

When: Tue. Oct 25, 2022, 5:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Tennessee Highway Patrol Post 1035 Samsonite Blvd Murfreesboro , TN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join our TVHS police officers at the annual trunk or treat on October 25 hosted by Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. This is a free, family-friendly event where community members can engage with local law enforcement, fill their Halloween baskets with candy, carve pumpkins and learn about driver safety tips.

The trunk or treat is from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Tennessee Highway Patrol Post located at 1035 Samsonite Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN.