Clarksville VA hiring fair

Clarksville residents are invited to VA’s walk-in hiring fair Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. located at the Clarksville VA Clinic, 782 Weatherly Dr., Clarksville, Tennessee. The hiring fair is open to those interested in administrative professional, housekeeping, logistics, and nursing positions at the Clarksville VA Clinic.

Applicants are asked to bring their resume, driver’s license, and a second form of identification. Interviews will be held on-the-spot and tentative job offers may be extended.

Applications can be submitted to TVHS-Careers@va.gov for those unable to attend.