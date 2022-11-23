Blood Drive

Become a life saver and book your Murfreesboro blood donation before slots fill up

Register Registration is required. Depending on availability, walk-in appointments will be accepted but may experience a wait time.

Become a life saver and book your blood donation before slots fill up: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results...

The blood drive is located inside the recreational hall (bldg. 107) at our Murfreesboro campus. Blood donors receive a free electronic gift card. All attendees are asked to wear a mask before entering our facility as part of our COVID-19 protocols.