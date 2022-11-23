Blood Drive
Become a life saver and book your Murfreesboro blood donation before slots fill up
When:
Wed. Dec 28, 2022, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Building 107 - Recreational Hall
Cost:
Free
Registration is required. Depending on availability, walk-in appointments will be accepted but may experience a wait time.
Become a life saver and book your blood donation before slots fill up: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results...
The blood drive is located inside the recreational hall (bldg. 107) at our Murfreesboro campus. Blood donors receive a free electronic gift card. All attendees are asked to wear a mask before entering our facility as part of our COVID-19 protocols.See more events