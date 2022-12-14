TVHS PACT ACT Awareness Event
When:
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Nashville Vet Center
2501 McGavock Pk
Suite 200
Nashville , TN
Cost:
Free
Calling all Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans and their survivors!
A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.
It’s easy, just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA! And if you can’t make it, visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about PACT Act-related health care and benefits. #Don’twait, get #WhatYouEarned and #applytoday.See more events