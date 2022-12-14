PACT ACT Awareness Virtual Town Hall

Calling all Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans and their survivors!

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.



Want to learn more about what this historic law could mean for you and your family? Join us for events to assist you get what you’ve earned.

TVHS is hosting a Virtual Town Hall Event this Wednesday December 14 at 5 p.m. (CST) to get your questions answered.