Chattanooga VA Spring Expo

Join us for the first-ever Chattanooga VA Spring Expo April 12 from 3 - 6 p.m. ET at the Chattanooga VA Clinic.

The event is a jam-packed day filled with live music, delicious food and BBQ, give-aways, and 30+ vendors to connect the Chattanooga Veteran community. Veterans can learn about and enroll in VA health care, get connected with Veteran Service Organizations, and chat with local Veteran groups. The event is free and open to the public.

The Spring Expo will be held in the Chattanooga VA Clinic parking lot. The event will be moved inside the clinic should it rain.