2023 Veteran Baby Shower

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Women Veterans Program presents its annual drive-thru baby shower for expecting Veteran families May 10 from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Clarksville VA Clinic.

The baby shower is open to expecting Veteran families who are enrolled in VA TVHS health care. Registration is required and closes April 28 or once slots are filled. This is a drive-thru and rain-or-shine event. To register, please visit 2023 VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Veteran Baby Shower Tickets, Wed, May 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM | Eventbrite