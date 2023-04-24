VA2K Walk and Roll

Join us May 17 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. for the annual VA2K Walk and Roll to raise awareness and donations for homeless Veterans!

It's that time of year again! Dust off those walking shoes and join us May 17 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. local time at our Chattanooga, Clarksville, Murfreesboro and Nashville campuses. The VA2K is a 1.2 mile walk and roll that promotes healthy living while raising awareness and donations for homeless Veterans.

The event is open to the public, so bring your friends to help raise awareness for homeless Veterans.

Nashville VA - sign up outside the emergency department area and walk or roll three laps around the hospital. There will be live music and donations will be collected outside the emergency department area.

Alvin C. York VA - sign up is located underneath the quad pavilion area. Walk or roll five laps around the quad to make 1.2 miles. There will be live music and a dunk tank for a chance to dunk an executive leader! Donations will be collected underneath the pavilion.

Clarksville and Chattanooga VA clinics - sign up is located outside the clinic main entrance. Follow posted signage or ask staff for the approved VA2K route.

Donation information:

We are accepting new, unused clothing items such as socks, shirts, undergarments, etc. We also accept non-perishable foods and hygiene products like toilet paper, shampoo, razors and more. All donations are collected by our Center for Development and Civic Engagement team (formerly Voluntary Service). To make an electronic donation for homeless Veterans, visit www.pay.gov/public/form/start/48003968/. Under "Program for Donation", select “Homeless Veteran Fund” from the drop down list and enter “VA2K” in the additional information section.