Nurse Hiring Fair
When:
Wed. Jun 21, 2023, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Multipurpose Room
Cost:
Free
We're hiring nurses! Join us June 21 from noon - 6 p.m. CT at the Nashville VA multipurpose room.
Applicants will learn about job openings at TVHS, be interviewed on-the-spot, and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process. The process should take no longer than one hour.
Applicants must bring their resume, 2 forms of ID, 2 supervisory references and COVID-19 vaccination card.