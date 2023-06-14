Nurse Hiring Fair

We're hiring nurses! Join us June 21 from noon - 6 p.m. CT at the Nashville VA multipurpose room.

Applicants will learn about job openings at TVHS, be interviewed on-the-spot, and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process. The process should take no longer than one hour.

Applicants must bring their resume, 2 forms of ID, 2 supervisory references and COVID-19 vaccination card.