Murfreesboro PACT Act Summer VetFest - Murfreesboro, TN

Join us for the Murfreesboro PACT Act Summer VetFest Monday, August 7 from 3 - 6 p.m. at the MTSU Andrew Woodfin Miller Sr. Education Center.

When: Mon. Aug 7, 2023, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Andrew Woodfin Miller Sr. Education Center - Second Floor 503 E Bell St Unit 1600 Murfreesboro, TN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Join us for the Murfreesboro PACT Act Summer VetFest Monday, August 7 from 3 - 6 p.m. at the MTSU Andrew Woodfin Miller Sr. Education Center hosted by MTSU and VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. Veterans can enroll in VA health care, get screened for toxic exposures in just 5 minutes, file a VA disability claim, and connect with VA and MTSU community resources and programs. Light snacks and refreshments will be available.

The event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

Free parking is located catty corner from the event venue in the Highland Lot on the corner of E. Bell Rd. and N. Highland Ave. The event is located on the second floor of the Andrew Woodfin Miller Sr. Education Center. Once you enter the lobby, take the elevator to the second floor.