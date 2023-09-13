Cookeville PACT Act Fair

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Visit the PACT Act Fair in Cookeville to learn about the new benefits and start a claim! Eligible Veterans can also enroll in VA health care during the event.

The following programs will be available during the event:

Veterans Benefits Administration

Military 2 VA Program

Caregiver Support Program and Advance Directives

Beneficiary Travel

Veterans Crisis Line

A speaking engagement is planned for 11 a.m. with remarks from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Executive Director, and representatives from VA Caregiver Support, and Advance Wills and Directives.