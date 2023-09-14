Our team of experts have partnered together to bring you the Couples Workshop. This workshop will help couples enhance their communication skills and strengthen their emotional connection. The workshop is open to Veterans enrolled in VA and couples must be in a relationship for 6+ months to register.

Childcare must be arranged prior to the workshop. Contact Landra Orr at 615-225-6355 or Kate Ambrosia at 629-259-1070 to register!