Marshall County Veteran Town Hall
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) and the Marshall County Veteran Service Office will host a Veteran town hall Oct. 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Church of Christ Annex, located on the corner of 3rd Avenue and West Commerce.
When:
Wed. Oct 18, 2023, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT
Where:
Church of Christ Annex
Corner of 3rd Avenue and West Commerce
Lewisburg, TN
Cost:
Free
Veterans will have an opportunity to file a benefit claim, enroll in care, and receive updates from VA leadership. Programs and services from TVHS and Tennessee Department of Veteran Services will be available to connect and educate Veterans with local resources.