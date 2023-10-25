Medical Administrative Hiring Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting a hiring fair for medical administrative positions, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Alvin C. York Medical Center in building 4, room G-101.

The career fair is open to applicants interested in working at the Murfreesboro VA Medical Center or Nashville VA Clinic. Applicants can apply and interview for Medical Support Assistant (GS-5) positions or Advanced Medical Support Assistant (GS-6). Experience in patient scheduling and intake is required. Recruitment incentives are available for clinical scheduling experience.

Applicants will have an opportunity to be interviewed on-the-spot and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will be asked to complete additional forms.

Bring your resume, two forms of identification, and at least three professional references to be contacted.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.