Self-Care Qigong #3 Breathwork

National Family Caregivers Month Breathwork advertisement

When:

Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

*Please RSVP to Jeannie Mullinix, LCSW, Caregiver Support Coordinator, at Mary.Mullinix@va.gov or 615-964-0298

*RSVP is REQUIRED for this event.

VA celebrates National Family Caregivers Month during November. This is a time to thank, support, educate, and empower family caregivers of Veterans. This year we will have multiple events in person, The Caregiver Appreciation Event & Resource Fair and tables at local VA facilities. All other events will be held virtually.

