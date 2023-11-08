Skip to Content
Women's Grief Group (Virtual)

When:

Mon. Nov 27, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Have you ever felt the weight of loss? You are not alone.

Join our Chaplain Services for a virtual Women's Holiday Grief Group that provides a safe haven for women to share, heal, and find solace together. Designed to support you during the holiday season, come find comfort for one session or join us for the entire four-week series on Mondays from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (CST). Your healing matters, RSVP today.

Schedule:

Monday, Nov. 13

Monday, Nov. 27

Monday, Dec. 4

Monday, Dec. 11

RSVP by emailing Chaplain Woodretta Allen, woodretta.allen@va.gov or calling (615) 873-6983.

Mon. Nov 27, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Dec 4, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Dec 11, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
