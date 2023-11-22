Chattanooga VA PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair Dec. 14 at the Residence Inn Chattanooga Near Hamilton Place. The event will be held at 2340 Center Street in Chattanooga from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET. When: Thu. Dec 14, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Residence Inn Chattanooga Near Hamilton Place 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Residence Inn Chattanooga Near Hamilton Place Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Chattanooga VA PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Visit the PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair in Chattanooga to learn about the new benefits and start a claim! Eligible Veterans can also enroll in VA health care and learn about additional VA programs during the event.

The following programs will be available during the fair:

Veterans Benefits Administration

Military2VA (M2VA)

Caregiver Support Program

Beneficiary Travel

MyHealtheVet

and more!