Chattanooga VA PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair Dec. 14 at the Residence Inn Chattanooga Near Hamilton Place. The event will be held at 2340 Center Street in Chattanooga from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET.
When:
Thu. Dec 14, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Residence Inn Chattanooga Near Hamilton Place
2340 Center Street
Chattanooga, TN
Cost:
Free
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Visit the PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair in Chattanooga to learn about the new benefits and start a claim! Eligible Veterans can also enroll in VA health care and learn about additional VA programs during the event.
The following programs will be available during the fair:
Veterans Benefits Administration
Military2VA (M2VA)
Caregiver Support Program
Beneficiary Travel
MyHealtheVet
and more!