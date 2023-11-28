Virtual Veteran Townhall

Join us for the latest news and updates.

Join us Monday, December 18 for the latest news and updates from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. Our team will discuss health care services and programs available to you.

Agenda: Leadership updates, Suicide Prevention, VBA Updates, Pact Act Updates, Caregiver Support

To join the virtual town hall, click here 5 - 10 minutes before the meeting starts.

Submit your questions ahead of time here.

This town hall will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams. We encourage you to join from a smartphone or computer so you can follow the presentation. You may dial-in to the meeting at +1 205-235-3524 and enter access code 917 854 058#