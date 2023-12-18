Blood Drive - VA Chattanooga Clinic
When:
Wed. Jan 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
6401 Shallowford Road
Chattanooga, TN
Cost:
Free
Register here: Blood Assurance- Donor Portal
Donors will receive a fleece blanket for National Blood Donor Month (while supplies last).
Tips:
-Eat a good meal
-Avoid energy drinks
-Drink extra water
-Bring your ID
Blood Assurance is a non-profit regional blood center that currently serves counties in Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, and North Carolina.