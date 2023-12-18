Skip to Content

Blood Drive - VA Chattanooga Clinic

Two hands holding a clip art blood drop advertising for a blood donation drive.

When:

Wed. Jan 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Chattanooga VA Clinic

6401 Shallowford Road

Chattanooga, TN

Cost:

Free

Register here: Blood Assurance- Donor Portal

VA Chattanooga Clinic
6401 Shallowford Road,
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Wednesday, Jan. 10
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Donors will receive a fleece blanket for National Blood Donor Month (while supplies last).

Tips:
-Eat a good meal
-Avoid energy drinks
-Drink extra water
-Bring your ID

Blood Assurance is a non-profit regional blood center that currently serves counties in Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, and North Carolina.

See more events

Last updated: