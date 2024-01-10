Coffee with Peer Support - Nashville VA
When:
Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
1st floor lobby by the elevators.
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN
Cost:
Free
Coffee with a Peer
This group is intended for Veterans who are seeking to connect with others and learn more about services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Join us for coffee and connection at Nashville VA Medical Center in the Main Lobby.
Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar