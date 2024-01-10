Skip to Content

Coffee with Peer Support - Nashville VA

Five coffee cups huddle together for a toast.

Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Nashville VA Medical Center

1st floor lobby by the elevators.

1310 24th Avenue South

Nashville, TN

Free

Coffee with a Peer

This group is intended for Veterans who are seeking to connect with others and learn more about services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Join us for coffee and connection at Nashville VA Medical Center in the Main Lobby.

Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

