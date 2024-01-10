Grief Group for Women Veterans (Virtual)

Have you ever felt the weight of loss? You are not alone.

Join our Chaplain Services* for a virtual that provides a safe haven for women Veterans to share, heal, and find solace together. Grief can turn a person’s world upside down. Chaplain service would like to provide a safe space to express women veteran’s unique journey. If you have anyone dealing with grief, please let them know we are available.

We will meet virtually on Thursday, January 25, 2024, for eight weeks from 5:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. (CST). Your healing matters, RSVP today.

Schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 25

Thursday, Feb. 1

Thursday, Feb. 8

Thursday, Feb. 15

Thursday, Feb. 22

Thursday, Feb. 29

Thursday, March 7

Thursday, March 14

RSVP by emailing Chaplain Woodretta Allen, woodretta.allen@va.gov or calling (615) 873-6983.

*Chaplain Services are for all Veterans, and we serve to minister inclusively, regardless of spirituality or faith affiliation. Serving Women Veterans is just one of the areas we serve.