Couples Workshop for Veterans and Their Partners

When:

Sat. Mar 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Nashville Vet Center

2501 McGavock Pike

Suite 200

Nashville, TN

Cost:

Free

JOIN US FOR A TRANSFORMATIVE JOURNEY

The VA mental health recovery, caregiver support, & intimate partner violence assistance programs have partnered to bring you a FREE workshop that aims to enhance communication, rekindle and fortify the emotional connection between Veterans and their partners. Don't miss this opportunity to revitalize your relationship and embark on a journey of healing and renewed love together.

If interested please contact Kate Gladu (629) 259-1070

