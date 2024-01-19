Couples Workshop for Veterans and Their Partners
When:
Sat. Mar 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
2501 McGavock Pike
Suite 200
Nashville, TN
Cost:
Free
SATURDAY, MARCH 9, 2024
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
JOIN US FOR A TRANSFORMATIVE JOURNEY
The VA mental health recovery, caregiver support, & intimate partner violence assistance programs have partnered to bring you a FREE workshop that aims to enhance communication, rekindle and fortify the emotional connection between Veterans and their partners. Don't miss this opportunity to revitalize your relationship and embark on a journey of healing and renewed love together.
2501 McGavock Pike Unit 200
Nashville, TN 37214
If interested please contact Kate Gladu (629) 259-1070