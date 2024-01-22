Coffee with a Peer - Murfreesboro VA
When:
Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Near firm C
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Cost:
Free
Coffee with a Peer Specialist
This group is intended for Veterans who are seeking to connect with others and learn more about services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Join us for coffee and connection at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, TN. Sessions are every 4th Thursday or every month from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT