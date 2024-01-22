Skip to Content

Coffee with a Peer - Murfreesboro VA

coffee cups assembling in cheers - Coffee with a Peer text.

When:

Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Near firm C

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN

Cost:

Free

Coffee with a Peer Specialist 

This group is intended for Veterans who are seeking to connect with others and learn more about services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Join us for coffee and connection at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, TN. Sessions are every 4th Thursday or every month from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

