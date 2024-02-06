Senior Veterans Coffee and Donut Social
When:
Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Repeats
Where:
Clarksville Ajax Turner 50+ Center
953 Clark Street
Clarksville, TN
Cost:
Free
Come socialize with other Veterans, learn about what your community has to offer, and meet new people. Sessions may include VA Representatives from Suicide Prevention, Whole Health, Enrollment, Travel and Benefits.
This event reoccurs on the 4th Wednesday of every month!
Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. May 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CTAdd to Calendar