Skip to Content

Senior Veterans Coffee and Donut Social

Senior Veteran Coffee and Donut Social

When:

Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Repeats

Where:

Clarksville Ajax Turner 50+ Center

953 Clark Street

Clarksville, TN

Cost:

Free

Come socialize with other Veterans, learn about what your community has to offer, and meet new people. Sessions may include VA Representatives from Suicide Prevention, Whole Health, Enrollment, Travel and Benefits.

This event reoccurs on the 4th Wednesday of every month!

Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar

Wed. May 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: