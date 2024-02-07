Murfreesboro VA PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair March 8, 2024 at Middle Tennessee State University’s Miller Education Center. The event will be held at 503 East Bell Street in Murfreesboro from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. When: Fri. Mar 8, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Middle Tennessee State University Miller Education Center 503 East Bell Street Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Middle Tennessee State University Miller Education Center Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The PACT Act is a law passed in 2022 that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Visit the VA PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair to learn about the expanded benefits! Veterans can initiate a claim with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives or ask questions about claims. Eligible Veterans can also enroll in VA health care and learn about additional VA programs. A speaking engagement featuring representatives from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) and VBA Nashville Regional Office will be held at 3 p.m.

During the PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair, eligible Veterans will be able to: