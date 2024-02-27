National Nutrition Month Event - Clarksville

Join us at the Clarksville VA Clinic for a special event hosted by the Nutrition and Food Services Department! Our table events are designed with Veterans in mind, offering a wealth of information on nutrition, health, and wellness.

Schedule on-the-spot appointments with our dietitians to discuss personalized nutrition plans and goals.

Our knowledgeable dietitians will be on hand throughout the event to answer your questions, provide expert advice, and support you on your journey to better health.