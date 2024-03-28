American Red Cross Blood Drive - Alvin C. York VA Medical Center - APRIL 30

When: Tue. Apr 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Donation bus located at the grass kick-ball field by building 11. 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





American Red Cross Blood Drive

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

3400 Lebanon Rd,

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

The donation bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11.

April 30, 2024

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Register at the link below:

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=acyork

*All donors receive coupon for free Sport Clips Haircut & chance to win a trip for two and VIP experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway!! Trip includes round-trip airfare for two to South Carolina, up to a three-night hotel stay, entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent, plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.*