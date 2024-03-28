American Red Cross Blood Drive - Nashville VA Medical Center - OCT 10
When:
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm CT
Where:
Multi-Purpose Room B-104
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN
Cost:
Free
Register to donate below:
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=va19