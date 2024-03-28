American Red Cross Blood Drive - Nashville VA Medical Center - OCT 10

Skip to Content

American Red Cross Blood Drive
Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Multi-Purpose Room B-104
1310 24th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203

October 10, 2024
12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Register to donate below:
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=va19


 

