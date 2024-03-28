American Red Cross Blood Drive - Alvin C. York VA Medical Center - OCT 22
When:
Sun. Oct 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
The bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11.
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Cost:
Free
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Alvin C. York VA Medical Center
3400 Lebanon Rd,
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The donation bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11.
October 20, 2024
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Register at the link below:
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=acyork