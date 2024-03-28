Skip to Content

American Red Cross Blood Drive - Alvin C. York VA Medical Center - OCT 22

American Red Cross blood drive at Alvin C. York VA Medical Center on October 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When:

Sun. Oct 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

The bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11.

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN

Cost:

Free

Register

Last updated: