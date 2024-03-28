American Red Cross Blood Drive - Alvin C. York VA Medical Center - OCT 22

When: Sun. Oct 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: The bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11. 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





American Red Cross Blood Drive

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

3400 Lebanon Rd,

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

The donation bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11.

October 20, 2024

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Register at the link below:

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=acyork