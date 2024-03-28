Skip to Content

American Red Cross Blood Drive - Alvin C. York VA Medical Center - DEC 20

American Red Cross Blood Drive at Alvin C. York VA Medical Center on December 20, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

American Red Cross Blood Drive - Alvin C. York VA Medical Center - DEC 20

When:

Fri. Dec 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Donation bus located next to the grass kickball field near building 11.

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN

Cost:

Free

Register

American Red Cross Blood Drive
Alvin C. York VA Medical Center
3400 Lebanon Rd,
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The donation bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11.

December 20, 2024
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Register at the link below:

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=acyork

Last updated: