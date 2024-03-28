American Red Cross Blood Drive - Alvin C. York VA Medical Center - DEC 20
When:
Fri. Dec 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Donation bus located next to the grass kickball field near building 11.
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Cost:
Free
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Alvin C. York VA Medical Center
3400 Lebanon Rd,
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The donation bus is located by the grass kickball field next to building 11.
December 20, 2024
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Register at the link below:
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=acyork