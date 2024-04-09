Columbia VA PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair Columbia VA PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Memorial Building 308 W 7th Street Columbia, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Memorial Building Cost: Free





The PACT Act is a law passed in 2022 that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Starting March 5, 2024, all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. Visit the VA PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair to learn about the expanded benefits! Veterans can initiate a claim with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives or ask questions about claims. Eligible Veterans can also enroll in VA health care and learn about additional VA programs. A speaking engagement featuring representatives from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) and VBA Nashville Regional Office will be held at 3 p.m. CT.

The following programs will be available during the resource fair:

Speaking Engagement at 3 p.m. CT

Veterans Benefits Administration

Veterans Service Officers

VA health care eligibility and enrollment

Military2VA Program

and more!