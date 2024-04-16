Women's Grief Group - Virtual and In-Person

Women's Grief Group for Veterans

When: Wed. May 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT Repeats Where: Women’s Clinic building 106. 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Have you ever felt the weight of loss? You are not alone.

Experience a wonderful group of woman veterans who will respect your feelings and acknowledge that your grief is unique. In this grief group, you will feel seen and heard.

“We smile and allow our teeth to replace our tears, which should not be the case.” Chaplain Woodretta

Join Us

Each Wednesday, May 1, 2024- June 26, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

The group is virtual and in person at the Murfreesboro Women’s Clinic building 106.

There is no charge for the group. We will provide the book and journal “Understanding your Grief: Ten Essential Touchstones for Finding Hope and Healing Your Heart,” by Alan D. Wolfelt.

To register, or for more information, please call Chaplain Services at (615) 693-4628 or email Woodretta.Allen@va.gov or Jennifer.Crenshaw@va.gov

If submitting a consult, please use the Charlotte Ave location and click on Women’s Health Chaplain Consult

Chaplain Services are for all Veterans and serve to minister inclusively, regardless of spirituality or faith affiliation. Supporting Women Veterans is just one of the areas we serve.