Clarksville VA Expo

When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: 782 Weatherly Drive Clarksville, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Clarksville VA Clinic Cost: Free





Join us for our annual Clarksville VA Clinic Expo April 24, 2024, from 4 – 6 p.m. at 782 Weatherly Drive, Clarksville 37042.

You'll have an unique opportunity to delve into the vast array of services that VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System offers. From audiology to health care enrollment, homeless Veteran services and more, TVHS will have a plethora of resources along with local Veteran resources.

Veterans and the local community will be treated to an evening of music and food and have an opportunity to donate blood with Blood Assurance.

Come on down and connect with fellow Veterans, VA and local community resources!