Stop the Bleed Workshop - Murfreesboro

When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm CT Where: Auditorium - Bldg. 4, Room G101 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Become a certified life-saver with this national workshop hosted at VA Tennessee Valley's Nashville and Alvin C. York VA locations!

This high-demand workshop is only offered on Thursday, May 23 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. CT located at the Nashville VA multipurpose room and Alvin C. York VA Auditorium in bldg. 4 room G-101. This workshop is free and open to the public. Walks-ins are welcome!

Stop the Bleed is a national certification program that teaches individuals how to stop traumatic bleeding and save lives. The average time for someone to die from traumatic loss of blood is three to five minutes, and it takes an average of seven to 10 minutes until first responders arrive on the scene.

Send questions to Lisa.Longley@va.gov.