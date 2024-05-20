Veteran Pride Event - Murfreesboro

When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Outside in the quad 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Pride Counts at VA event encourages Veterans, families and staff to interact with TVHS services and receive support in their respective communities.

All are welcome including Veterans, family, and TVHS staff.

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Quad

The Pride Month celebration is free to attend and is open to Veterans, family members, and VA employees. The event will include activities for all to enjoy and food from the TVHS canteen will be available to purchase. Please bring cash to purchase food or buy a ticket at the canteen.

Representatives from several TVHS services and programs will be available to talk with individuals about the services provided to Veterans and LGBTQ+ identifying Veterans. At this event, there will be an opportunity to learn more about the services provided by LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Service. There will also be opportunities to learn about other VA and community services provided to Veterans.

VA is committed to creating a welcoming environment and improving healthcare for everyone, including Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Veterans. VA staff play a critical role in ensuring that LGBTQ+ Veterans receive the care they need and have earned in service to our country.